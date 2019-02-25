Ottawa Senators trade Mark Stone to the Las Vegas Golden Knights

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Mark Stone to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenceman Erik Brannstrom, centre Oscar Lindberg and second-round pick in 2020, according to multiple media reports.

Stone would be the third top-6 forward to be traded out of Ottawa in the last four days.

The Senators sent centre Matt Duchene to Columbus on Friday and winger Ryan Dzingel to the Blue Jackets the next day in separate deals for picks and prospects.

Stone is leading the Senators with 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games this season.

Brannstrom would be the key piece coming back to Ottawa.

The 19-year-old left-shot defenceman was drafted 15th overall by Vegas in 2017.