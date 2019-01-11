Sports
January 11, 2019 3:51 pm

Senators make two minor-league deals with Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Cody Goloubef shows his bronze medal after winning the men's bronze medal ice hockey game between the Czech Republic and Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The Ottawa Senators acquired Goloubef from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Paul Carey on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

The Ottawa Senators have completed two minor-league deals.

Ottawa shipped forward Gabriel Gagne to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Morgan Klimchuk on Friday before acquiring defenceman Cody Goloubef from the Boston Bruins for forward Paul Carey.


Carey is the only one of the four players to have suited up in the NHL this season, playing five games with Ottawa without scoring a point.

Goloubef was a member of Canada’s bronze medal-winning team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Klimchuk reported to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies after the Leafs acquired him in a trade with the Calgary Flames in November.

