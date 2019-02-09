Stone scores twice against hometown team, Senators topple Jets 5-2

Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored for the Senators (21-29-5). Anders Nilsson made 44 saves in his second straight start.

Duchene played in his 700th NHL game Saturday. The Senators centre has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in his past 13 games.

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets (34-18-3), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time this season. Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots.

The Jets looked to get back in the game, but couldn’t take advantage of an early power play in the third. Winnipeg dominated the play, hemming the Senators in at one point for nearly two minutes, but still couldn’t capitalize.

The Senators put the game out of reach as Smith, with his first goal since Dec. 11, made it 5-1 with under five minutes remaining. Morrissey scored in the final minute of play for the Jets, but Winnipeg’s comeback stopped there.

