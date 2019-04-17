Quebec premier heads to Washington, New York in push for removal of U.S. tariffs

Quebec Premier François Legault will go on a mission in New York and Washington next month in a bid to attract investors to Quebec and to denounce the U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

In New York, Legault plans to meet business people and potential investors.

READ MORE: Freeland says Canada keen to boost impact of retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

In Washington, scheduled meetings will be more political, in order to influence decision-makers to question the 10 per cent tariffs imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum since June 2018.

Legault made the announcement Wednesday, during the study of the credits of the executive committee which reports to him.

READ MORE: Quebec not impressed with Alberta Premier-designate Jason Kenney’s pipeline plea

“This tax must go,” he said.

He said the tariffs “harm the economy,” especially since the price of aluminum is currently low.

WATCH BELOW: Freeland in D.C. pushing for U.S. tariffs to be removed

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise