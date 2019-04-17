Woman dead after daylight shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman has died after a shooting in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a property on King Street East between Westminster Drive South and Church Street South after 5 p.m. with reports gunshots could be heard.

It’s not clear where officers found the injured victim, but the spokesperson said the woman was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The major crime unit was called in to take over the investigation. Police said an increased number of officers will be in the area into Wednesday night.

Police didn’t release suspect information as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigating fatal shooting that occurred in area of King St. E., near Church St. & Westminster Dr., in Cambridge. Adult female has been pronounced deceased. Increased police presence in the area. Anyone with info please call police (519-570-9777) or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/i1Ur1hzoPq — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 17, 2019