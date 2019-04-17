1 dead after head-on crash in southeast Calgary
One person is dead after a head-on, two-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
EMS and police responded to Peigan Trail S.E. at 52 Street S.E. around 4:15 p.m.
The individual died on scene, EMS said.
Emergency crews did not confirm the person’s age or gender.
Officials said no other injuries were reported.
Calgary police tweeted at about after 4:30 p.m. saying Peigan Trail was closed between 36 and 52 streets S.E., and would be shut down for several hours.
