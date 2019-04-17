1 dead after head-on crash in southeast Calgary

One person is dead after a head-on, two-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

EMS and police responded to Peigan Trail S.E. at 52 Street S.E. around 4:15 p.m.

The individual died on scene, EMS said.

Emergency crews did not confirm the person’s age or gender.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

Calgary police tweeted at about after 4:30 p.m. saying Peigan Trail was closed between 36 and 52 streets S.E., and would be shut down for several hours.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a serious collision Peigan Trail is closed between 36St and 52St SE. We expect that it will remain closed for a number of hours. #YYC #YYCTraffic pic.twitter.com/ChDHUobbx4 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 17, 2019