April 17, 2019 6:51 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 6:54 pm

1 dead after head-on crash in southeast Calgary

EMS and police responded to a fatal collision at Peigan Trail S.E. at the intersection of 52 Street S.E. on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

One person is dead after a head-on, two-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

EMS and police responded to Peigan Trail S.E. at 52 Street S.E. around 4:15 p.m.

The individual died on scene, EMS said.

Emergency crews did not confirm the person’s age or gender.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

Calgary police tweeted at about after 4:30 p.m. saying Peigan Trail was closed between 36 and 52 streets S.E., and would be shut down for several hours.

 

