April 17, 2019 3:37 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 4:02 pm

4 of 5 suspects from violent break-in at Saskatoon apartment remain at large

Saskatoon police released these surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the four remaining people involved in a violent break-in on Feb. 7, 2019.

Saskatoon police say they have arrested one of five people connected to a violent break-in that occurred in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood two months ago.

Four men wearing masks and a woman illegally entered an apartment building in the 100-block of Reindeer Road on the night of Feb. 7. The suspects assaulted one of two occupants in an apartment and stole cash as well as hydromorphone pills.

The person who was assaulted suffered minor injuries.

Police believe three of the suspects were carrying guns.

The suspects all fled in what investigators believe was a dark-coloured Nissan Frontier.

Police announced on April 17 a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody the previous night. She is now facing charges of robbery as well as breaking and entering.

The remaining four suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information on the identity of these four individuals is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

