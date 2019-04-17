Police release photo of break-and-enter suspect in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police have released the photo of a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation.

Police say the man is wanted in connection with a break-in on Village Green Road in Stoney Creek on Feb. 24, when he was caught on surveillance video damaging vehicles parked in the underground garage.

The suspect is described as: white, approximately 40 years old, with an average build, and short light brown hair that is balding on top.

He was wearing a long black parka, blue jeans and black runners.

Police are investigating a break and enter at the Village Green apartment complex in Stoney Creek. Police would like to identify this male. https://t.co/JQqK2upidS #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/ENJIzF8lHh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 17, 2019

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation and identification of this person, you are asked to contact Detective Const. John Obrovac at (905) 546-2921.