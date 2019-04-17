View Full Results
Crime
April 17, 2019 2:04 pm

OPP investigate several Collingwood residential break-ins

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating several Collingwood break-ins that reportedly occurred between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

OPP are investigating a number of residential break-ins that reportedly happened in Collingwood on Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning

According to police, Collingwood and Blue Mountains officers seized a stolen car in the area of Park Road and Cameron Street that’s believed to have been used by the suspects during the break-ins.

READ MORE: Bracebridge OPP searching for missing 18-year-old from Severn Township

The investigation is being led by the Collingwood Community Street Crime Unit, police say.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, officers add.

WATCH: Car thieves target vehicle used by touring children’s choir

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collingwood
Collingwood break in
Collingwood Crime
Collingwood OPP
Collingwood stolen car
residential break-ins
The Blue Mountains OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.