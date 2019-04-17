OPP investigate several Collingwood residential break-ins

OPP are investigating a number of residential break-ins that reportedly happened in Collingwood on Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday morning

According to police, Collingwood and Blue Mountains officers seized a stolen car in the area of Park Road and Cameron Street that’s believed to have been used by the suspects during the break-ins.

The investigation is being led by the Collingwood Community Street Crime Unit, police say.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, officers add.

