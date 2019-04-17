Bracebridge OPP searching for missing 18-year-old from Severn Township

Bracebridge OPP is searching for a missing 18-year-old Severn Township male who was reportedly last seen at his place of work in Gravenhurst on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Nathan Fox was not at his workplace on Edward Street when one of his family members arrived to pick him up after his shift.

Bracebridge officers say Fox is described as being 5′ 6″, 130 lbs, with short brown hair, a slim build, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes, OPP adds.

Anyone with information regarding Fox’s whereabouts can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

