Peel school board issues surplus notices to about 400 teachers after government class size changes
As of Wednesday morning, 176 elementary and 193 secondary teachers were told that they will no longer have permanent positions after Aug. 31, said a spokesperson for Peel District School Board (PDSB) to Global News.
The board said these notices are a result of changes to class sizes, cuts in local priorities funding and other reductions in funding.
Premier Doug Ford responded this morning on Global News Radio 640 Toronto saying: “This has been going on for years. Teachers get their notices. Then they get their budget. Then they get hired again. So I guess the Peel Board wants to play a little bit of politics and scare tactics and that’s just not fair to the teachers.”
READ MORE: Ontario announces revamped sex-ed curriculum, increase in class sizes for high school
In March, the Ontario government announced its plans to increase average high-school class sizes from 22 to 28 students. The average class sizes for Grades 4 to 8 will increase more modestly from 23 students per class to 24. Class sizes for kindergarten through Grade 3 are not changing.
“Not one teacher – not one – will lose their job because of our class size strategy,” Education Minister Lisa Thompson said at the time.
The Toronto District School Board also said in a memo to Global News in March the government’s plan to increase high school class sizes could lead to 800 secondary teachers losing their jobs. For elementary schools, 216 teachers could lose their jobs.
READ MORE: TDSB memo says increased class sizes could lead to loss of 800 high school teaching jobs
The government said it has been consulting for months on several education issues, including class sizes, teacher hiring practices and sex-ed. The restructuring is part of education reforms announced by the Progressive Conservative government this year that also include introducing a sex-ed curriculum that returns to teaching gender identity and consent after a modernized lesson plan was scrapped, revamping the math curriculum and making students take more online courses.
— With files from Jessica Patton and David Shum
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.