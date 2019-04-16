New measles case detected, with possible exposures in Coquitlam, Burnaby, YVR

Vancouver Coastal Health is alerting the public about a new case of measles in the Lower Mainland, with possible exposures in several communities.

According to the health authority, a resident of the Fraser Health region who had contracted the virus was on a Vancouver-bound plane from Tokyo, followed by several public places in Coquitlam and Burnaby.

It says the case of measles was contracted abroad.

“Members of the public may have also been exposed if they were on the following flight, or if they spent any amount of time at the following locations between the specific times listed below,” said Vancouver Coastal Health in a media release.

Saturday, April 13, 2019

International Terminal at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) between 10:25 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Japan Airlines flight JL018 from Tokyo to Vancouver

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Ramada by Wyndham, 631 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Sun Star Restaurant (inside the Ramada) between 8:30 a.m. and noon

Lougheed Town Centre, 9855 Austin Ave, Burnaby between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Both Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser health are working to follow up with people who are known to have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was at the possible exposure sites at the listed times is advised to check their immunization status and to watch for measles symptoms.

Those symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone displaying these symptoms should consult with their doctor, and should call ahead if visiting a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital so they can take precautions to protect other patients.

This marks the 24th case of measles in B.C. since the beginning of 2019.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that measles cases are up 300 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.