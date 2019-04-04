Third case of measles confirmed on southern Vancouver Island

Health officials have confirmed a new case of measles on southern Vancouver Island.

It is the third case diagnosed in the region in 2019, after Island Health confirmed two cases on March 29.

Island Health says the patient is an adult, and that it is still investigating how they contracted the virus.

It said the patient is not believed to have travelled off the island, or to have come in contact with either of the other two south island cases.

The health authority is also notifying the public about possible exposure to the virus at two locations on March 30.

Noon – 3 p.m. — Beacon Community Services Thrift Store, 7060 West Saanich Rd.

Noon to 3 p.m. — Fairway Market: 7108 West Saanich Rd.

Anyone who attended either location and is either unimmunized or has only had one dose of the measles vaccine is asked to contact the Saanich Health Unit to discuss vaccination.

People who have been potentially exposed to measles are also asked to watch for symptoms for 21 days.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, and red eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Island Health says it has seen a recent spike in people seeking vaccinations, with 3,474 people immunized in the last five weeks — more than double than the same period in 2018.

The latest case of measles on Vancouver Island marks the 23rd case in B.C. this year.

Two cases have been confirmed in 100 Mile House, with the remainder in the Lower Mainland.