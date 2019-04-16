Montreal will not be exempt from Bill 21: Premier Legault

Premier François Legault repeated Monday that he’s trying to reach a consensus on religious symbols. He said this hasn’t changed now that Montreal city council has come out against Bill 21.

Municipal politicians say the partial ban on religious symbols jeopardizes values like diversity and inclusiveness.

Becoming emotional during an evening council meeting Monday night, Lionel Perez, the interim leader of opposition Ensemble Montréal, who also wears a kippa, said, “I’m a Quebecer as much as everyone else.”

He received applause.

Earlier Monday, Perez and Mayor Valerie Plante presented a bi-partisan declaration against the government’s proposed secularism bill, known as Bill 21. It would prohibit public servants in positions of authority, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols at work.

A grandfather clause protects people already hired as long as they never change jobs.

On Tuesday at the National Assembly, Premier Legault said he was hoping for more cooperation from the city.

“I would like to ask all mayors to try to find a compromise,” he said.

Legault also added that Montreal will not be exempt from this law.

“Montreal is the metropolis of all Quebecers, so we cannot have a different position in Montreal than the rest of Quebec,” Legault said.

Opposition parties, however, say Montreal’s position should signal something to the government.

“Now, we are so many people who tell him that this project, this bill, it’s not good for Quebecers,” said Manon Massé, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson.

However, the government does not appear to be moved by the fact that the province’s largest city is opposed to Bill 21.

“The elected people in Montreal decided to table that resolution and I respect that. I will invite them here to parliamentary committee,” said Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Public hearings will begin next month.