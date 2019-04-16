Politics
April 16, 2019 4:31 pm

Rawlson King takes historic victory in Rideau-Rockcliffe byelection

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Rideau-Rockcliffe has a new representative at Ottawa city council with the conclusion of the Ward 13 byelection Monday.

Rawlson King, a long-serving volunteer in the community, won the election with 18.36 per cent of the vote, edging out runner-up Jamie Kwong who received 16.88 per cent.

The byelection was a result of the resignation of incumbent Tobi Nussbaum, who resigned his seat to take up the mantle of National Capital Commission CEO.

King’s historic victory marks the first time a black representative has been elected to Ottawa city council.

King was one of 17 candidates vying for the position.

