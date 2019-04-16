Rawlson King takes historic victory in Rideau-Rockcliffe byelection

Rideau-Rockcliffe has a new representative at Ottawa city council with the conclusion of the Ward 13 byelection Monday.

Rawlson King, a long-serving volunteer in the community, won the election with 18.36 per cent of the vote, edging out runner-up Jamie Kwong who received 16.88 per cent.

READ MORE: Ottawa councillor Tobi Nussbaum submits resignation before taking reins of NCC

The byelection was a result of the resignation of incumbent Tobi Nussbaum, who resigned his seat to take up the mantle of National Capital Commission CEO.

Proud to introduce the newly sworn in Councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe @rawlsonking to my colleagues on Council and to the City’s Senior Leadership Team. Congratulations once again on your historic win and I look forward to working with you! / Félicitations Rawlson, et bienvenu! pic.twitter.com/YS1x5MnL5R — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 16, 2019

King’s historic victory marks the first time a black representative has been elected to Ottawa city council.

King was one of 17 candidates vying for the position.

WATCH: Doug Ford rails against Toronto City Council, says gridlock in building new transit is their fault