January 25, 2019 6:43 pm
Updated: January 25, 2019 6:46 pm

Ottawa councillor Tobi Nussbaum submits resignation before taking reins of NCC

Ottawa city councillor Tobi Nussbaum has been named new CEO of the National Capital Commission. Nussbuam was re-elected as councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe ward in October's municipal election.

Tobi Nussbaum will no longer be the city councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe ward as of Saturday, Jan. 26, the City of Ottawa confirmed Friday, ahead of Nussbaum’s scheduled start as new CEO of the National Capital Commission (NCC) on Feb. 4.

The city clerk and solicitor received Nussbaum’s letter of resignation on Friday, an emailed statement from the city said.

City council can either appoint a replacement for Nussbaum or call a by-election in the ward, according to City Clerk Rick O’Connor. The latter, if pursued, would come only months after Ottawa’s last municipal election, in which Nussbaum had easily won Rideau-Rockcliffe with 80 per cent of the vote.

While it’s likely several councillors will help take care of ward issues in Rideau-Rockcliffe while the councillor’s seat is vacant at city hall, who those individuals will be has not yet been decided.

An update on the matter will provided at council’s next meeting on Wednesday, said the city’s statement, attributed to O’Connor.

The federal government officially announced Nussbaum’s appointment on Dec. 13, 2018, via news release. That day, Nussbaum wrote in a statement he was grateful for the new job at the NCC and that it was “the greatest privilege of [his] professional life” to represent the residents of Rideau-Rockcliffe at city hall.

“I want to thank them for placing their trust in me and for their support and engagement as we worked together on important community and city-wide issues and projects,” he wrote in the statement posted on Twitter.

The NCC is the Crown corporation responsible for the management of federal lands and buildings in the National Capital Region.

Mayor Jim Watson and councillors tweeted photos on Friday of what appeared to be a send-off to mark Nussbaum’s last day on the job at city hall.

