Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Ottawa

Jim Watson is gunning for the mayoral hat trick.

The former Ottawa city councillor and provincial Liberal MPP and cabinet minister hopes to secure a third consecutive term (and fourth term overall), as the city’s leader. He won the 2014 election comfortably, with 76.2 per cent of the vote.​

On council, 19 of the 23 sitting councillors are running for re-election. A record number of 17 candidates will be on the ballot for Orléans, where there is no incumbent.

There are no acclaimed candidates for city council.

Candidates

Mayor

Hamid Alakosai

Ahmed Bouragba

Bernard Couchman

Clive Doucet

Joey Drouin

Ryan Lythall

Craig MacAulay

Bruce McConville

Michael Pastien

Moises Schachtler

James T. Sheahan

​​Jim Watson (incumbent)

Councillor (23 to be elected)

Ward 1: Orléans (no incumbent)

Rick Bédard

Toby Bossert

Mireille Brownhill

Guy Desroches

Diego Elizondo

Dina Epale

Doug Feltmate

Jarrod Goldsmith

Miranda Gray

Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas

Catherine Kitts

Shannon Kramer

Matthew Luloff

Qamar Masood

Louise Soyez

Kevin Tetreault

Don Yetman

Ward 2: Innes (no incumbent)

Laura Dudas

Donna Leith-Gudbranson

Tammy Lynch

François Trépanier

Ward 3: Barrhaven

Franklin Epape

Jan Harder (incumbent)

Ahmad Malgarai

Atiq Qureshi

Hadi Wess

Ward 4: Kanata North (no incumbent)

Philip Bloedow

David Gourlay

Matt Muirhead

Lorne Neufeldt

Jenna Sudds

Ward 5: West Carleton-March

Eli El-Chantiry (incumbent)

James Parsons

Judi Varga-Toth

Ward 6: Stittsville

Glen Gower

Shad Qadri (incumbent)

Ward 7: Bay (no incumbent)

Erica Dath

Don Dransfield

Theresa Kavanagh

Marc Lugert

Trevor Robinson

Ward 8: College

Rick Chiarelli (incumbent)

Emilie Coyle

Ryan Kennery

Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale

Warren Arshinoff

James Dean

Keith Egli (incumbent)

Luigi Mangone

Peter Anthony Weber

Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate

Diane Deans (incumbent)

Alek Golijanin

Perry Sabourin

Sam Soucy

Robert Swaita

Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Michael Schurter

Tim Tierney (incumbent)

Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier

Salar Changiz

Mathieu Fleury (incumbent)

Thierry Harris

Matt Lowe

Ward 13: Rideau-Rockcliffe

Peter Heyck

Tobi Nussbaum (incumbent)

Ward 14: Somerset

Arthur David

Jerry Kovacs

Catherine McKenney (incumbent)

Merdod Zopyrus

Ward 15: Kitchissippi

Jeff Leiper (incumbent)

Daniel Stringer

Ward 16: River

Riley Brockington (incumbent)

Fabien Kalala Cimankinda

Kerri Keith

Hassib Reda

Ward 17: Capital

Jide Afolabi

Anthony Carricato

David Chernushenko (incumbent)

Christine McAllister

Shawn Menard

Ward 18: Alta Vista

Jean Cloutier (incumbent)

Clinton Cowan

Kevin Kit

Raylene Lang-Dion

Mike McHarg

John Redins

Ward 19: Cumberland

Stephen Blais (incumbent)

Jensen Boire

Cameron Rose Jette

Ward 20: Osgoode

Auguste Banfalvi

George Darouze (incumbent)

Mark Scharfe

Kim Sheldrick

Jay Tysick

Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn

David Brown

Scott Moffatt (incumbent)

Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean

Zaff Ansari

Carol Anne Meehan

Irene Mei

Michael Qaqish (incumbent)

Harpeet Singh

Ward 23: Kanata South

Steve Anderson

Mike Brown

Allan Hubley (incumbent)

Doug Large