Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Ottawa
Jim Watson is gunning for the mayoral hat trick.
The former Ottawa city councillor and provincial Liberal MPP and cabinet minister hopes to secure a third consecutive term (and fourth term overall), as the city’s leader. He won the 2014 election comfortably, with 76.2 per cent of the vote.
READ MORE: Ottawa municipal election 2018: Who’s in and who’s out?
On council, 19 of the 23 sitting councillors are running for re-election. A record number of 17 candidates will be on the ballot for Orléans, where there is no incumbent.
There are no acclaimed candidates for city council.
Candidates
Mayor
Hamid Alakosai
Ahmed Bouragba
Bernard Couchman
Clive Doucet
Joey Drouin
Ryan Lythall
Craig MacAulay
Bruce McConville
Michael Pastien
Moises Schachtler
James T. Sheahan
Jim Watson (incumbent)
Councillor (23 to be elected)
Ward 1: Orléans (no incumbent)
- Rick Bédard
- Toby Bossert
- Mireille Brownhill
- Guy Desroches
- Diego Elizondo
- Dina Epale
- Doug Feltmate
- Jarrod Goldsmith
- Miranda Gray
- Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas
- Catherine Kitts
- Shannon Kramer
- Matthew Luloff
- Qamar Masood
- Louise Soyez
- Kevin Tetreault
- Don Yetman
Ward 2: Innes (no incumbent)
- Laura Dudas
- Donna Leith-Gudbranson
- Tammy Lynch
- François Trépanier
Ward 3: Barrhaven
- Franklin Epape
- Jan Harder (incumbent)
- Ahmad Malgarai
- Atiq Qureshi
- Hadi Wess
Ward 4: Kanata North (no incumbent)
- Philip Bloedow
- David Gourlay
- Matt Muirhead
- Lorne Neufeldt
- Jenna Sudds
Ward 5: West Carleton-March
- Eli El-Chantiry (incumbent)
- James Parsons
- Judi Varga-Toth
Ward 6: Stittsville
- Glen Gower
- Shad Qadri (incumbent)
Ward 7: Bay (no incumbent)
- Erica Dath
- Don Dransfield
- Theresa Kavanagh
- Marc Lugert
- Trevor Robinson
Ward 8: College
- Rick Chiarelli (incumbent)
- Emilie Coyle
- Ryan Kennery
Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale
- Warren Arshinoff
- James Dean
- Keith Egli (incumbent)
- Luigi Mangone
- Peter Anthony Weber
Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate
- Diane Deans (incumbent)
- Alek Golijanin
- Perry Sabourin
- Sam Soucy
- Robert Swaita
Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville
- Michael Schurter
- Tim Tierney (incumbent)
Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier
- Salar Changiz
- Mathieu Fleury (incumbent)
- Thierry Harris
- Matt Lowe
Ward 13: Rideau-Rockcliffe
- Peter Heyck
- Tobi Nussbaum (incumbent)
Ward 14: Somerset
- Arthur David
- Jerry Kovacs
- Catherine McKenney (incumbent)
- Merdod Zopyrus
Ward 15: Kitchissippi
- Jeff Leiper (incumbent)
- Daniel Stringer
Ward 16: River
- Riley Brockington (incumbent)
- Fabien Kalala Cimankinda
- Kerri Keith
- Hassib Reda
Ward 17: Capital
- Jide Afolabi
- Anthony Carricato
- David Chernushenko (incumbent)
- Christine McAllister
- Shawn Menard
Ward 18: Alta Vista
- Jean Cloutier (incumbent)
- Clinton Cowan
- Kevin Kit
- Raylene Lang-Dion
- Mike McHarg
- John Redins
Ward 19: Cumberland
- Stephen Blais (incumbent)
- Jensen Boire
- Cameron Rose Jette
Ward 20: Osgoode
- Auguste Banfalvi
- George Darouze (incumbent)
- Mark Scharfe
- Kim Sheldrick
- Jay Tysick
Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn
- David Brown
- Scott Moffatt (incumbent)
Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean
- Zaff Ansari
- Carol Anne Meehan
- Irene Mei
- Michael Qaqish (incumbent)
- Harpeet Singh
Ward 23: Kanata South
- Steve Anderson
- Mike Brown
- Allan Hubley (incumbent)
- Doug Large
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.