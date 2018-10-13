Politics
October 13, 2018 12:10 am

Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Ottawa

By Staff Global News

Voters across Ontario head to the polls Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Here are the candidates for the City of Ottawa.

Google Maps
A A

Jim Watson is gunning for the mayoral hat trick.

The former Ottawa city councillor and provincial Liberal MPP and cabinet minister hopes to secure a third consecutive term (and fourth term overall), as the city’s leader. He won the 2014 election comfortably, with 76.2 per cent of the vote.​

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ottawa municipal election 2018: Who’s in and who’s out?

On council, 19 of the 23 sitting councillors are running for re-election. A record number of 17 candidates will be on the ballot for Orléans, where there is no incumbent.

There are no acclaimed candidates for city council.

Candidates

Mayor

Hamid Alakosai

Ahmed Bouragba

Bernard Couchman

Clive Doucet

Joey Drouin

Ryan Lythall

Craig MacAulay

Bruce McConville

Michael Pastien

Moises Schachtler

James T. Sheahan

​​Jim Watson (incumbent)

Councillor (23 to be elected)

Ward 1: Orléans (no incumbent)

  • Rick Bédard
  • Toby Bossert
  • Mireille Brownhill
  • Guy Desroches
  • Diego Elizondo
  • Dina Epale
  • Doug Feltmate
  • Jarrod Goldsmith
  • Miranda Gray
  • Geoffrey Nicholas Griplas
  • Catherine Kitts
  • Shannon Kramer
  • Matthew Luloff
  • Qamar Masood
  • Louise Soyez
  • Kevin Tetreault
  • Don Yetman

Ward 2: Innes (no incumbent)

  • Laura Dudas
  • Donna Leith-Gudbranson
  • Tammy Lynch
  • François Trépanier

Ward 3: Barrhaven

  • Franklin Epape
  • Jan Harder (incumbent)
  • Ahmad Malgarai
  • Atiq Qureshi
  • Hadi Wess

Ward 4: Kanata North (no incumbent)

  • Philip Bloedow
  • David Gourlay
  • Matt Muirhead
  • Lorne Neufeldt
  • Jenna Sudds

Ward 5: West Carleton-March

  • Eli El-Chantiry (incumbent)
  • James Parsons
  • Judi Varga-Toth

Ward 6: Stittsville

  • Glen Gower
  • Shad Qadri (incumbent)

Ward 7: Bay (no incumbent)

  • Erica Dath
  • Don Dransfield
  • Theresa Kavanagh
  • Marc Lugert
  • Trevor Robinson

Ward 8: College

  • Rick Chiarelli (incumbent)
  • Emilie Coyle
  • Ryan Kennery

Ward 9: Knoxdale-Merivale

  • Warren Arshinoff
  • James Dean
  • Keith Egli (incumbent)
  • Luigi Mangone
  • Peter Anthony Weber

Ward 10: Gloucester-Southgate

  • Diane Deans (incumbent)
  • Alek Golijanin
  • Perry Sabourin
  • Sam Soucy
  • Robert Swaita

Ward 11: Beacon Hill-Cyrville

  • Michael Schurter
  • Tim Tierney (incumbent)

Ward 12: Rideau-Vanier

  • Salar Changiz
  • Mathieu Fleury (incumbent)
  • Thierry Harris
  • Matt Lowe

Ward 13: Rideau-Rockcliffe

  • Peter Heyck
  • Tobi Nussbaum (incumbent)

Ward 14: Somerset

  • Arthur David
  • Jerry Kovacs
  • Catherine McKenney (incumbent)
  • Merdod Zopyrus

Ward 15: Kitchissippi

  • Jeff Leiper (incumbent)
  • Daniel Stringer

Ward 16: River

  • Riley Brockington (incumbent)
  • Fabien Kalala Cimankinda
  • Kerri Keith
  • Hassib Reda

Ward 17: Capital

  • Jide Afolabi
  • Anthony Carricato
  • David Chernushenko (incumbent)
  • Christine McAllister
  • Shawn Menard

Ward 18: Alta Vista

  • Jean Cloutier (incumbent)
  • Clinton Cowan
  • Kevin Kit
  • Raylene Lang-Dion
  • Mike McHarg
  • John Redins

Ward 19: Cumberland

  • Stephen Blais (incumbent)
  • Jensen Boire
  • Cameron Rose Jette

Ward 20: Osgoode

  • Auguste Banfalvi
  • George Darouze (incumbent)
  • Mark Scharfe
  • Kim Sheldrick
  • Jay Tysick

Ward 21: Rideau-Goulbourn

  • David Brown
  • Scott Moffatt (incumbent)

Ward 22: Gloucester-South Nepean

  • Zaff Ansari
  • Carol Anne Meehan
  • Irene Mei
  • Michael Qaqish (incumbent)
  • Harpeet Singh

Ward 23: Kanata South

  • Steve Anderson
  • Mike Brown
  • Allan Hubley (incumbent)
  • Doug Large

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Ottawa
Clive Doucet
Jim Watson
Mayor of Ottawa
Ontario Election
Ontario municipal election
ontario municipal election 2018
Ottawa city council
Ottawa city councillors
Ottawa election
Ottawa Mayor
Ottawa municipal election
Ottawa municipal election results

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News