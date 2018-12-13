Ottawa Coun. Tobi Nussbaum named new CEO of NCC

Ottawa Coun. Tobi Nussbaum has been named the next chief executive officer of the National Capital Commission, the federal heritage minister announced Thursday evening.

The councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe ward will replace current CEO Mark Kristmanson as head of the Crown corporation, effective Feb. 4, 2019.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account on Thursday evening, Nussbaum said he is honoured to be appointed to the position and confirmed he will resign from his seat on Ottawa city council.

“I am grateful that I will have the opportunity to continue to serve the public interest of the citizens of Rideau-Rockcliffe — along with all Canadians — in my new role,” Nussbaum wrote.

The NCC is responsible for the management of federal lands and buildings in the National Capital Region. Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez appointed Nussbaum to a four-year term as CEO.

Residents of Rideau-Rockcliffe sent Nussbaum back to city hall for a second term as their councillor in October’s municipal election. Nussbaum easily won the race in his ward, locking in 80 per cent of the vote.

Nussbaum’s departure will trigger a byelection in the ward, located just east of Ottawa’s downtown core.

“My top priority as councillor over the coming weeks will be to work with Mayor Jim Watson, other council colleagues and staff to develop a smooth transition plan to ensure both uninterrupted service to residents as well as their effective representation at city hall,” Nussbaum wrote.

“I will update residents as that plan is established.”

In a pair of tweets on Thursday evening, the mayor thanked Nussbaum for his service on Ottawa city council.

“I wish Tobi the best of luck in his new endeavour, and I look forward to working with him at the NCC board to deliver on city-building initiatives like the LeBreton Flats redevelopment,” Watson wrote.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Watson would not be making any further comment at this time.

The NCC also congratulated Nussbaum on his appointment in a brief written statement.

“The National Capital Commission remains committed to building a dynamic, sustainable and inspiring capital that is a source of pride for all Canadians and looks forward to working with Mr. Nussbaum on major transformative projects over the coming years,” the statement read.

“The board of directors would like to recognize and sincerely thank Dr. Mark Kristmanson for his years of leadership and commitment to delivering on the mission and priorities of the NCC.”

The former federal Conservative government appointed Kristmanson as head of the NCC in early 2014 for a five-year term.

