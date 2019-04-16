Winnipeg woman arrested in connection with North End stabbing

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after a stabbing in the city’s North End Monday evening.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found a man on the ground, suffering from upper body injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police said tracked down a suspect to a home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue, and said their investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were drinking at that location prior to the incident.

The victim allegedly started a fight with several others, including the suspect, and was stabbed in the upper body before leaving the scene.

Donna Karen Kakegamic, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault.

