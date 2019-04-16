Good Samaritans rescue blind man who fell on tracks from oncoming train

A group of bystanders in Bethesda, Md., raced to rescue a blind man who had fallen onto the train tracks as an oncoming train bore down on them.

The man, who was using a cane, was approaching the platform when he tumbled over the edge.

READ MORE: Blind man waits at Colorado train station, hoping to find stranger who saved his life

Video shows a group of “good Samaritans” working together to pull the man off the trucks before the train, which could be seen approaching from the end of the tunnel, could reach them.

In a statement, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said transit police and medics responded to the scene and transported the man to hospital.

They said while the man was hurt, his injuries were not life-threatening.