Florida officers rescue woman, blind daughter and dog from lake

A Florida woman and her blind daughter are praising the work of sheriff’s deputies after officers rescued the pair and their service dog from a car when it ended up in a lake in Flagler County.

This past Friday, Nancy Burns was driving with her daughter when she misjudged a turn during a heavy rainstorm and “accidentally drove into a lake,” CBS affiliate WPEC reports.

As the vehicle started taking on water, two Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies showed up and immediately jumped into the lake to help.

They quickly got the mother, her daughter and a service dog out of the vehicle and, as bodycam footage shows, slowly led them up the embankment to the officers’ car.

“I can’t believe you jumped into a lake,” Burns’ daughter exclaimed to them as she was led up the slope.

She was then asked if she was injured, to which she told them no.

Sheriff Rick Staly said he was proud of the work done by the officers.

“This story could have had a very different ending,” he said. “I am extremely proud of Cpl. Myers and Deputy Collins for their quick response to the scene and how they went into the water without hesitation.”

Neither Burns nor her daughter were hurt in the incident.