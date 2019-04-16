Justin Trudeau blames Ford government for infrastructure delays

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Ontario government is holding up vital infrastructure spending.

He says the province risks missing this summer’s construction season if the delays continue.

READ MORE: Trudeau to host town hall in Cambridge on Tuesday

Trudeau says Premier Doug Ford’s government has yet to say on which projects, including transit, it wants to partner with Ottawa.

The prime minister says Ontario is dragging its feet because it doesn’t want to work with his Liberal government.

BILL KELLY: Day one of Ford’s carbon tax legal challenge didn’t go well

Trudeau’s ramped-up rhetoric today comes ahead of October’s federal election in which Ontario will be a key battleground.

Last week, Ford announced a $28.5-billion plan for four transit projects in the Toronto area and said he expects the federal government to contribute.