Trudeau to host town hall in Cambridge on Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Cambridge next week for a town hall.

Trudeau will be at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday night, according to a post on Cambridge MP Bryan May’s website.

The town hall is also being hosted by MP’s Bardish Chagger, Raj Saini, and Marwan Tabbara.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the town hall getting underway two hours later.

The post notes that admission to the event will be on a first come, first served basis. Large bags and coats will not be permitted inside the venue.

Trudeau was last in the area in May 2018 to make a funding announcement.

Tuesday’s town hall comes after Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer hosted a town hall in Kitchener in March.

