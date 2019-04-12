Trudeau to host town hall in Cambridge on Tuesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Cambridge next week for a town hall.
Trudeau will be at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday night, according to a post on Cambridge MP Bryan May’s website.
The town hall is also being hosted by MP’s Bardish Chagger, Raj Saini, and Marwan Tabbara.
READ MORE: Trudeau government’s cannabis legalization a success, but social and political stigma remain
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the town hall getting underway two hours later.
The post notes that admission to the event will be on a first come, first served basis. Large bags and coats will not be permitted inside the venue.
Trudeau was last in the area in May 2018 to make a funding announcement.
Tuesday’s town hall comes after Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer hosted a town hall in Kitchener in March.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.