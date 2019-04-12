Canada
April 12, 2019 3:44 pm

Trudeau to host town hall in Cambridge on Tuesday

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal Party fundraiser in Toronto on Friday April, 5, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Cambridge next week for a town hall.

Trudeau will be at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday night, according to a post on Cambridge MP Bryan May’s website.

The town hall is also being hosted by MP’s Bardish Chagger, Raj Saini, and Marwan Tabbara.

READ MORE: Trudeau government’s cannabis legalization a success, but social and political stigma remain

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the town hall getting underway two hours later.

The post notes that admission to the event will be on a first come, first served basis. Large bags and coats will not be permitted inside the venue.

Trudeau was last in the area in May 2018 to make a funding announcement.

Tuesday’s town hall comes after Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer hosted a town hall in Kitchener in March.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau Cambridge
Justin Trudeau Cambridge town hall
Justin Trudeau Town Hall
Justin Trudeau Waterloo Region
Trudeau Cambridge

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.