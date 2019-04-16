Canada
April 16, 2019 1:49 pm

Federal government to assist in transforming historic Saint John courthouse into playhouse

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File - The Saint John Court House on Sydney Street will soon have a new lease on life.

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

The federal government announced that the historic courthouse on Sydney Street in Saint John, N.B., will find a new lease on life.

The courthouse, which has remained empty for years, will become the new home of the Saint John Theatre Company who will turn the building into a playhouse and performance centre.

READ MORE: First-of-its-kind MRI technology coming to Halifax’s QEII

Story continues below

Wayne Long, MP for Saint John-Rothesay, and Andy Filmore, MP for Halifax, made the announcement on Tuesday.

“The Saint John region has long been a place where our cultures come together,” said Long.

“The arts and culture are a part of who we are as Canadians, and these investments will enable our city and our residents to continue to have access to high-quality performances and productions right here in our community.”

The Saint John Theatre Company will receive $2 million from the Department of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and $250,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), for a total of $3 million.

“With the support of Canadian Heritage and ACOA, we can now begin the process of developing this property into a vibrant cultural facility for the benefit of the [Saint John Theatre Company] and the cultural community at large,” said Stephen Tobias, the executive director of the Saint John Theatre Company.

WATCH: Weekend conference for New Brunswick cancer survivors in jeopardy after grant cut

The Imperial Theatre on King Square South will receive $250,000 from the Department of Canadian Heritage and $250,000 from ACOA.

The funding will be used to renovate the lobby and to enhance accessibility, safety and energy efficiency.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ACOA
Andy Filmore
Department of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
New Brunswick
Saint John
Saint John Courthouse
Saint John Rothesay
Saint John Theatre Company
Sydney Street
Wayne Long

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.