London Knights and Guelph Storm heading to game seven

The series started with three straight wins for the London Knights, which was promptly followed up by three straight wins by the Guelph Storm.

That has set the stage for Tuesday’s do-or-die matchup between the Midwest Division rivals. One more win from either side will advance them to a conference finals matchup with the Saginaw Spirit.

But after a series that has been far from what many expected, which team will come out on top?

The Knights outscored the Storm 17-6 through the first three games, but have been outscored 12-7 in the three games since.

Captain Evan Bouchard has led the way for London with four goals and 20 points in 10 games but has only registered a pair of assists in the team’s last three games.

The Edmonton Oilers prospect says the team remains focused on getting the elusive series-clinching victory.

“Winning the fourth game is always the hardest one, whether you’re up 3-0 in the series, or it’s tied 3-3, it’s always the most difficult,” said Bouchard, who has 34 career playoff points over four seasons with the Knights.

“For us, it’s about playing our game and playing the right way. We’re excited to play at home in front of our fans.”

Kevin Hancock, who has played 310 OHL games between playoffs and the regular season, brings plenty of experience to this must-win situation.

“Being an older guy on the team, I’ve been through quite a few series. In my case, it’s playoff hockey and I have some experience in previous years and that could be huge for us.”

Hancock’s season ended last year with a game-seven loss in round two against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Knights Head Coach Dale Hunter says there’s nothing quite like that game-seven feeling.

“It’s a fun game to play, winner takes all, it’s what hockey is all about. We knew we were playing a tough team and that’s part of the game, you just look one game ahead and you don’t worry about looking back,” said Hunter.

After being held off the score sheet in the first two games of the series, London-born Nick Suzuki has been on fire ever since, with five goals and ten points over his last four games.

Only four teams in OHL history have come back to win a series they trailed 3-0. The most recent team to do so was the 2014 Peterborough Petes, who came from behind to defeat the Kingston Frontenacs.

London’s most recent game seven came in the second round of the 2017 playoffs, a 5-4 overtime loss to the eventual OHL champion Erie Otters. Their last game-seven victory was a few years prior, in the 2013 OHL finals. A thrilling 3-2 championship-clinching victory over the Barrie Colts that saw Bo Horvat score the winner in the game’s final second.

Puck drops for game seven Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

Puck drops for game seven Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

You will be able to hear the game beginning at 6:30 with the pre-game show on 980 CFPL