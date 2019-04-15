Sports
April 15, 2019 10:49 pm
Updated: April 15, 2019 10:50 pm

OHL Roundup: Monday, April 15, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

OSHAWA, Ont. – Nando Eggenberger put away the eventual winner late in the second period as the Oshawa Generals held off the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 on Monday to win their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Oshawa won the best-of-seven series 4-2 and will face the Ottawa 67’s in the OHL’s Eastern Conference final.

Brandon Saigeon and Giovanni Vallati also scored for the Generals, while Kyle Keyser made 34 saves for the victory in net.

Ivan Lodnia had both goals for the IceDogs and goalie Stephen Dhillon stopped 27 shots.

Oshawa was 2 for 5 on the power play and Niagara could not score on its one man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

