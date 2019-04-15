Toronto Maple Leafs

April 15, 2019 6:41 pm

Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri suspended for rest of first round

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to do without Nazem Kadri for the rest of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

The centre has been suspended for the rest of the series by the NHL following his cross-check to the head of Boston winger Jake DeBrusk in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-1 victory in Game 2 on Saturday.

Kadri was offered an in-person hearing by the NHL, meaning the league had the option to suspend him for more than five games.

He laid the vicious cross-check after DeBrusk hit Patrick Marleau into the curved glass at the end of the bench.

It’s the fifth suspension of Kadri’s career.

The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 happening Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

