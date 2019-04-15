Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri suspended for rest of first round
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to do without Nazem Kadri for the rest of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins.
The centre has been suspended for the rest of the series by the NHL following his cross-check to the head of Boston winger Jake DeBrusk in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-1 victory in Game 2 on Saturday.
Kadri was offered an in-person hearing by the NHL, meaning the league had the option to suspend him for more than five games.
He laid the vicious cross-check after DeBrusk hit Patrick Marleau into the curved glass at the end of the bench.
It’s the fifth suspension of Kadri’s career.
The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 happening Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
