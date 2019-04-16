Notre Dame fire: ‘Priceless’ stained-glass windows may have survived destruction

After a devastating fire tore through the historic Notre Dame cathedral Monday, the iconic stained glass Rose windows appeared to have survived — a stroke of luck given the difficulty of reproducing such ancient glass.

Notre Dame, one of the oldest such structures in Paris, is known for its carved stone gargoyles and stunning stained glass windows that are centuries old.

But a massive fire consumed the gothic cathedral, gutting the roof and engulfing the spire. Firefighters were able to save the main bell towers and outer walls from collapse before bringing the blaze under control.

The three famed stained-glass Rose windows seemed to have survived, according to CNN.

Edward Berenson, a history professor who specializes in French history at New York University told ABC News the windows are “priceless” and are “unbelievably vulnerable to high heat.”

The fire may have caused some damage to the windows but they are still intact, The New York Times reported.

The colourful round stained-glass windows, which are more than 32 feet in diameter, date back to the 13th century and depict biblical images like apostles and angels.

“The three Rose windows of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris constitute one of the greatest masterpieces of Christianity,” according to the Notre Dame cathedral website.

#NotreDamedeParis, the morning after:

French media is reporting that all three of the rose windows are almost intact.

The Great Organ is full of ashes and dust but untouched by fire and water. pic.twitter.com/PvG7VpTSNK — Caroline Winslow (@CarolineWinslow) April 16, 2019

— With files from Reuters