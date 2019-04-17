What’s open and closed for Easter weekend in Kingston

Easter weekend is near, which means businesses and services could be closed on either Good Friday (April 19), Easter Sunday (April 21) or Easter Monday (April 22) in Kingston.

Check out the list below to see what’s open and closed in the city for Easter weekend.

Municipal schedule

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Good Friday, or Easter Monday. Friday’s garbage will be collected on Saturday and Monday’s collection will be moved to Tuesday. All other collection moves forward a day for the rest of the week.

Kingston Transit: Buses will not operate on Good Friday, but they will be running on their regular schedules on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Kingston Access Services: Services will not be offered on Friday. There will be regular service hours on Saturday and Sunday, but limited service on Monday.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre: The recycling centre will be closed Friday and Monday, but will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Administrative offices: The city’s administrative offices will be closed from Friday to Monday.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will both be closed Friday through Monday.

Kingston Frontenac Public Library: All branches will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday. They will run on regular schedules on Saturday.

Arenas: All Kingston arenas will be closed for Good Friday and Easter Monday.

INVISTA Centre and Fitness & Wellness Centre: The centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre: Closed Friday and Monday.

Rideau Heights Community Centre: Will be closed Friday and Monday.

Tett Centre: The arts centre will be closed Friday and Monday, but the Juniper Café will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The owners ask that you use the patio entrance.

Grand Theatre Box Office: The box office will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday, but open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores

Loblaws on Princess Street: The grocery store will be closed on Friday and Sunday, and will run on regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Loblaws on Midland Avenue: The grocery store will be closed Friday and Sunday but will be open regular hours Saturday and Sunday.

Metro on Barrie Street: The grocery store will close on Thursday at 10 p.m., and will remain closed on Good Friday. It will then reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and then will be closed for Easter Sunday. Metro will be open for regular hours on Easter Monday.

Metro on Gardiners Road: The grocery store will be closed Friday and Sunday, and will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No Frills on Division Street: Closed Friday and Sunday. No Frills will be open from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. on Saturday and open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Farm Boy: Farm Boy will be open until 10 p.m. on Thursday, closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The store will be open for regular hours on Easter Monday.

FreshCo: FreshCo will be closed Friday and Sunday, but will be open for regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

Food Basics: All Food Basics in the city will be closed Friday and Sunday, but will run for regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

Walmart: Walmart will be closed Friday and Sunday, and will be open regular hours for Saturday and Monday.

Alchohol

The Beer Store: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

LCBO: All stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All stores open Saturday and Monday with regular hours.

Shopping

Downtown Kingston’s stores and shops are allowed to open on holidays. It’s best to call beforehand if you’re going downtown for a specific store, or you can stroll down Princess and Brock Streets on your day off to see what’s open.

Catarqui Centre: The Cataraqui Centre will be closed Friday and Sunday and will be open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The mall will be open for regular hours on Monday.