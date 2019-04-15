Mike’s Monday Outlook: Warm, spring week after a snowy start

So far this April has been a cool one. Not terribly rainy or snowy but on the cool side for sure. So far, the daily mean temperature for this month sits at 0.7 C which is almost four degrees cooler than normal.

Winnipeg and the Red River Valley may get to experience multiple seasons in a day — from a snowy Monday morning to the risk of thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening. The chance is slim, but there is the potential to see scattered showers and thunderstorms before the sky clears overnight.

The rest of the week is smooth sailing. There will be some rain around the U.S. border on Wednesday which may leak into a few southern municipalities but it wouldn’t be anything heavy.

Temperatures this week also look to be on the warmer side. So far this month, the daily mean average temperature sits at 0.7 C. Normal over the course of the month is typically around 4.4 C. This week should help move that daily mean temperature up a bit with every day after Monday expected to be above normal.