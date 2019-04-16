Nighttime podcast recap: The life and cosmic end of Granger Taylor

On this week’s Nighttime podcast, Jordan Bonaparte is joined by investigative journalist Tyler Hooper, who will share what he has learned about the life and cosmic end of Granger Taylor.

Taylor left his parents a peculiar note on the evening of November 29, 1980. The 32-year-old then vanished from their farm in Duncan, a small town on southern Vancouver Island, BC.

“Dear Mother and Father, Story continues below I have gone away to walk aboard an alien spaceship, as recurring dreams assured a 42-month interstellar voyage to explore the vast universe, then return. I am leaving behind all my possessions to you as I will no longer require the use of any. Please use the instructions in my will as a guide to help. Love, Granger.”

Taylor was born on October 7, 1948, in the logging and fishing town of Duncan, B.C. Though he dropped out of school by Grade 8, he was known for being a mechanical genius. He once found an abandoned locomotive in the forest and restored it to its former glory. The province of British Columbia purchased the steam engine for tour and display. He also purchased and restored a vintage Kitty Hawk warplane, which sold for $20,000 in 1981 — a year after his disappearance.

In life, Granger Taylor was known as something between an eccentric mechanic and a mad genius. At present day, he is known around the world as the man who left a note almost 40 years ago saying he had gone on an interstellar voyage aboard a UFO and was never seen again.