Tentative deal reached in Saskatoon Co-op strike

Saskatoon Co-op has reached a tentative deal with the union representing roughly 900 workers.

The bargaining committee for United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1400 met with the employer on Friday and Saturday, according to Rod Gillies, director of negotiations for the local.

“With the assistance of a special mediator, the parties reached a tentative agreement early Sunday morning,” Gillies said.

Mediation was non-binding, according to Saskatoon Co-op.

A ratification vote will be held this week, allowing members to decide whether they approve of the agreement. Gillies said the parties have agreed to not share details of the tentative deal before the meeting.

Union members walked off the job on Nov. 1, 2018.

The sides have been at odds over a proposed two-tier wage scale that would pay new employees less than existing workers.

In January, the company said 60 per cent of UFCW Local 1400 members voted to reject an offer from the company.

Saskatoon Co-op said its January offer included revisions to the second-tier wage structure, including fewer position in the lower tier and higher starting wages.

The company has argued current wages are unsustainable and need to change to ensure the Co-op remains competitive.

The union has stated the two-tier system would lower wages for women and vulnerable groups.

Co-op gas stores, gas stations and other locations in the Saskatoon area have been affected by the dispute.

The Centre Mall food store and gas bar have been unaffected because employees there belong to a different union.

