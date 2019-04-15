Canadian tourist killed in Thailand ziplining accident: report

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — A Canadian tourist has died in Thailand after falling from a popular zipline on Saturday, according to a local media report.

The Bangkok Post says the 25-year-old Canadian man fell from the Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai province in the late morning.

The outlet says that after the man was released from the start of the zipline, the cable disconnected and he fell to the creek below.

A spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian died in Thailand, but declined to give further details for privacy reasons.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in Thailand. Consular services are provided to the family and loved ones of the Canadian,” the statement read.

The Bangkok Post says the man’s father is on his way to Thailand to repatriate his son’s body.

It says an investigation is ongoing.