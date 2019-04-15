Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Monday, April 15

Gooooooooodddddd Morning!

IF Jordan Binnington WAS in the heads of the Winnipeg Jets following the St. Louis Blues 2-1 and 4-3 victories at Bell MTS Place, the rookie St. Louis netminder certainly isn’t now. The Jets solved Binnington, and then some, for a 6-3 win in Game Three to cut the Blues’ lead in the series to 2-1. Patrik Laine scored for the third straight game, and said he and his team mates definitely needed that one.

Kevin Hayes, and Kyle Connor with his first of two on the night, joined Laine in scoring three goals in a four minute window early in the second period to erase a 1-0 St. Louis lead. Brandon Tanev, Dustin Byfuglien – and Connor again – added the first third period goals of the series for Winnipeg, who had an answer anytime the Blues made it interesting. Game Four is a later start tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. Thursday’s faceoff time for Game Five in Winnipeg is still to be determined.

Dustin Byfuglien scores off the back of Binnington’s head from a sharp angle. #GoJetsGo #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/BlJgCGhNmR — NHL Prospects Watcher (@Prospects_Watch) April 15, 2019

Winnipegger Mark Stone and former Jet Paul Statsny combined for five goals and 10 points as Vegas beat San Jose 6-3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Sharks. And in the East, Columbus and the Islanders have stranglehold 3-0 leads over Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. The Blue Jackets continued their stunning success against the Lightning with a 3-1 win, while the Isles spotted the Penguins an early lead and then roared back for a 4-1 victory.

The Leafs will find out how long Nazem Kadri will be out of their lineup ahead of tonight’s 3rd game of their series with Boston. NHL Player Safety is not expected to go light on Kadri after he delivered a deliberate head shot on Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Saturday’s 4-1 loss.

The Manitoba Moose scored four-straight goals in the third period of a season-ending 6-2 win at Chicago. The Moose had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the weekend.

A bizarre finish to the Gold Medal Final of the World Women’s Hockey Tournament, which the US won 2-1 in a shootout. Off-ice officials disallowed a game-winning overtime goal by Finland — because American goalie Alex Rigsby had been interfered with, well outside of her crease. But Rigsby was also called for tripping on the play. A day later and that decision still makes no sense. Canada hammered Russia 7-0 in the bronze medal game after being upset 4-2 by the Finns in the semis.

Tyler Meixner scored a pair of goals to lead St. James to a 3-2, Game Seven win over Transcona. The Canucks move on to meet Pembina Valley for the Jack McKenzie Trophy, with Game One of that Championship series set for Wednesday night in Morris.

The Blue Jays are an American League worst 5-11 after losing 8-4 at home to Tampa Bay. Toronto opens a four game road trip this evening in Minnesota. Twins are off to an 8-4 start and lead the AL Central.

The final round of the Masters was moved ahead by about four hours to avoid any weather related issues. And the early start seemed to suit Tiger Woods just fine as he shot a 2-under-70 to finish a stroke up Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Xander Schaufele. It’s the 15th major for Tiger- and his first in 11 years, going back to the 2008 US Open.

Gimli’s Kerri Einarson was able to get hot when it mattered most at The Players Championship in Toronto. Einarson went 2-3 during the round robin to barely qualify for the playoffs, but then capped off a string of four straight playoff wins by edging Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 5-4 in the final. Brendan Bottcher defeated Kevin Koe 6-1 for the Men’s title in a rematch of the Brier final.

And the “Greek Freak” – GIannis Antetokounmpo – had 24 points and 17 rebounds in just 24 minutes, to lead the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-86 rout of the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series.