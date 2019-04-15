City of London warns of lane closure along Wellington Street as Dundas Place construction continues

Traffic along a major artery in the downtown core will be moving a little slower over the next six weeks.

As of Monday morning, Wellington Street is down to one southbound lane between Queens Avenue and King Street to complete water main and hydro work for Dundas Place.

READ MORE: London police close section of Highbury Ave. after rollover leaves scrap metal on road

Motorists are also being warned they will not be able to turn left onto Dundas Street from Wellington Street from Monday, April 15, until Friday, April 19.

To avoid southbound delays on Wellington, drivers can turn at Dufferin Avenue and take Colborne Street or officials suggest downloading the Waze app to avoid traffic delays downtown.

READ MORE: Dundas Place construction closes Dundas Street in downtown core until late November

Meanwhile, Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, motorists and cyclists can expect lane restrictions on York Street between Talbot and Ridout for hydro work.