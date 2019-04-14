Royal Ontario Museum’s 3rd Monday Nights Free initiative gives public free admission

The Royal Ontario Museum will be giving the public free admission to its 40 galleries on the third Monday of every month.

The event, called 3rd Monday Nights Free, grants free general admission between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to allow people of all ages to explore art, culture and history.

The new initiative will launch on April 15 and attendees can enjoy live performances by The Glenn Gould School, The Royal Conservatory of Music and more.

“3rd Monday Nights Free furthers the ROM’s commitment to provide greater access and open the doors of the Museum to as many visitors as possible,” the ROM wrote in its release.

The ROM will also be opening up spaces for non-profit groups and ROM Community Access Network (ROMCAN) partners at a reduced rate to allow access to those who might not otherwise have access to the museum’s facilities.

The free general admission will not include feature exhibits such as Zuul: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur and Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur.