Dalhousie students rescue missing Peggy’s Cove statue

A pint-sized statue of a Nova Scotia fisherman is back in its rightful location at Peggy’s Cove — all thanks to a group of heroic Dalhousie University students.

Shorty, a wide-eyed, 5’2″ wooden fisherman, was stolen from outside a tourist spot in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., earlier this week.

Erin O’Connor and friends Roz Brenzel, Kennedy Whelan, Paula Munroe, and Julia Farrow had heard rumors that a statue had been stolen and was being stored at a nearby home in Halifax.

When they saw reports that Shorty had gone missing from Peggy’s Cove they put two and two together, making a plan to take the statue back for owner Peter Richardson, who operates several businesses in the tourist area, including Peggy’s Cove Lobsters.

Richardson bought Shorty for $1,000 to draw customers to his lobster-roll food truck.



The group located the statue in the home and once they verified it was Shorty, loaded it up into a truck and drove away.

The friends called Richardson soon after, posing for a few photos with the statue before they handed it over.

Richardson says he’s happy to have the statue back and says he won’t be pressing charges as long as Shorty is in decent shape

He plans to secure Shorty to the ground to prevent thefts in the future and has also commissioned a “Mrs. Shorty” in order to make sure the adventurous fisherman doesn’t wander off.

With files from Whitney Middleton-Oickle and The Canadian Press