Thieves make off with popular tourist attraction from Peggy’s Cove

One of the most-photographed Nova Scotians is missing.

Shorty, a wide-eyed, five-foot-two wooden fisherman, was stolen from outside a tourist spot in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., earlier this week.

Owner Peter Richardson, who announced the loss on Facebook, said Shorty arrived in August and proved to be very popular.

Richardson owns several businesses in the tourist area, including Peggy’s Cove Lobsters. He bought Shorty for $1,000 to draw customers to his lobster-roll food truck.

He says the folksy statue was photographed thousands of times.

“I’d say one in five people stopped to take a picture with Shorty,” said Richardson, who also owns Peggy’s Cove Boat Tours.

The view is just not the same without you Shorty #freeShorty @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/r4KTAKq9P9 — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) April 12, 2019