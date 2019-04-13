Weather
April 13, 2019 5:57 pm

Environment Canada calls for snow on Coquihalla, other B.C. Southern Interior highways

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kasia Bodurka of Global News discusses weather across B.C. for April 13, 2019, including special weather warnings for the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada is calling for snow to fall on mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday afternoon.

According to the national weather service, a Pacific frontal system is moving across the southern portion of the province today. The snow level is projected to be at 1,300 metres this afternoon.

Road and weather conditions along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday afternoon. The Zopkios rest area, at an elevation of 1,208 metres, is near the summit of the Coquihalla.

DriveBC

The summit of the Coquihalla Highway is 1,230 metres, while the summit of the Okanagan Connector is 1,717 metres.

Along Highway 3, Allison Pass is at 1,343 metres while Kootenay Pass, located west of Creston, is at 1,781 metres. Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway is at 1,330 metres.

“Near the Coquihalla Summit and Kootenay Pass, up to 10 cm of snow will fall by this afternoon,” Environment Canada said on Saturday. “Convective flurries in the wake of the cold front may produce an additional 5 to 10 cm (Saturday night).

“Snowfall over other southern BC highway passes will be less intense with total accumulations near 5 cm for (Saturday).”

Road and weather conditions along the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3. The pass has an elevation of 1,781 metres.

DriveBC

For more about B.C. weather alerts, click here.

For the latest in road conditions, visit DriveBC.

