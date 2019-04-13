Environment Canada calls for snow on Coquihalla, other B.C. Southern Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow to fall on mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday afternoon.

According to the national weather service, a Pacific frontal system is moving across the southern portion of the province today. The snow level is projected to be at 1,300 metres this afternoon.

The summit of the Coquihalla Highway is 1,230 metres, while the summit of the Okanagan Connector is 1,717 metres.

Along Highway 3, Allison Pass is at 1,343 metres while Kootenay Pass, located west of Creston, is at 1,781 metres. Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway is at 1,330 metres.

Spring snowfall forecast for several southern B.C. highway passes this Saturday, April 13 2019. 10 to 20 cm for #bchwy5 #Coquihalla and #BCHwy3 #KootenayPass, 5cm elsewhere. See statement for more details. https://t.co/3EVvBQmfPJ — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) April 12, 2019

“Near the Coquihalla Summit and Kootenay Pass, up to 10 cm of snow will fall by this afternoon,” Environment Canada said on Saturday. “Convective flurries in the wake of the cold front may produce an additional 5 to 10 cm (Saturday night).

“Snowfall over other southern BC highway passes will be less intense with total accumulations near 5 cm for (Saturday).”

