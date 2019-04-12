Saskatchewan weather outlook: rain rolls back in

Rain rolls back in with gusty wind for the second weekend of April.

Weather forecast

Friday

-15 is what it felt like with wind chill in Regina, -13 in Saskatoon as temperatures fell to -8 to start the day in both cities.

After the cool start, the mercury managed to climb into mid-single digits before noon with high clouds lingering throughout the region.

Clouds will thin during the afternoon as conditions continue to warm into upper single digits for a daytime high.

Friday night

Mostly clear skies continue into the evening as temperatures fall back to around -6 overnight.

Saturday

-12 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning before a breezy southerly wind with gusts over 50 km/h kicks in during the afternoon and helps warm temperatures up to 12 to 14 degrees.

Sunshine will dominate the entire day in Regina with clouds rolling into Saskatoon later in the afternoon as a system builds in from Alberta.

Sunday

Showers associated with that system will swing in by early Sunday morning, with pockets of rain continuing into the afternoon at times.

Breezy southerly winds should help warm central and southern Saskatchewan into the teens for an afternoon high.

Work week outlook

Behind the system is likely to be some lingering showers on Monday before partly-to-mostly cloudy skies settle in for the rest of the short work week ahead.

Daytime highs are expected to make it into low double digits through the week with morning lows slipping just below freezing most days.

The April 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Stephanie Weiss near Grand Coulee:

