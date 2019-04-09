Spring snow storm brings delays and closures to Nova Scotia

A spring snow storm in Nova Scotia has forced closures and cancellations across the province.

Environment Canada had been predicting as much as 15 cm in certain areas.

Snow began falling first in southwestern parts of the province on Monday, before moving east. Tuesday morning, it’s expected the snow will end and turn to freezing drizzle.

Schools in parts of the province — including the south shore and Annapolis Valley — will be closed Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools will have a two-hour delayed opening. Students who are taken to school by bus will be picked up two hours later than usual.

As Global Halifax’s early morning reporter I get to do live TV in the elements….We received an avg of 11-12 centimetres of snow last night & the public works crews are doing a fine job clearing the streets this Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/FhIjTA34Rr — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) April 9, 2019