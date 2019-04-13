Hamilton police investigate shooting in east end
A A
Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting in the east end overnight.
Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the area near the Knights of Columbus hall on Queenston Road for reports of shots fired.
READ MORE: No one injured in fire at Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Hamilton
Police say no victims have been identified but they’ve arrested a 31-year-old man.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Division 2 Criminal Investigative Division Detective Sergeant by calling 905-546-2907 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.