Hamilton police investigate shooting in east end

Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting in the east end overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the area near the Knights of Columbus hall on Queenston Road for reports of shots fired.

Police say no victims have been identified but they’ve arrested a 31-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Division 2 Criminal Investigative Division Detective Sergeant by calling 905-546-2907 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).