Hamilton Police arrest teen in connection with mountain shooting

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with last weekend’s shooting on the east mountain.

Investigators say the youth was arrested Thursday night during the execution of a search warrant at a home in the area of Upper Ottawa St. and Silverton Dr.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a shooting they believe was “targeted” at a residential complex on Upper Ottawa, between Stonechurch Rd. and Rymal Rd.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The youth is before the courts on a variety of firearms-related charges.

Robbery with a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Point firearm, discharge firearm with intent

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon

Fail to comply with a recognizance

Police say the investigation is on-going.