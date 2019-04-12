Hamilton Police arrest teen in connection with mountain shooting
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with last weekend’s shooting on the east mountain.
Investigators say the youth was arrested Thursday night during the execution of a search warrant at a home in the area of Upper Ottawa St. and Silverton Dr.
On Monday around 8:30 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a shooting they believe was “targeted” at a residential complex on Upper Ottawa, between Stonechurch Rd. and Rymal Rd.
Upon arrival, a 17-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The youth is before the courts on a variety of firearms-related charges.
- Robbery with a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Point firearm, discharge firearm with intent
- Reckless discharge of a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon
- Fail to comply with a recognizance
Police say the investigation is on-going.
