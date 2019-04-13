3 sent to hospital after car smashes into home in Centreville area

Three people were sent to hospital Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Centreville, N.S., area Saturday morning.

The Kentville Fire Department says it received a call of a single-vehicle collision at around 7:40 a.m.

“We had a car that had left the road and collided with a house on Sherman Belcher Road,” Kentville Fire Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton told Global News.

Hamilton says there were two people inside the vehicle and one became stuck and had to be extracted. Both were sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Hamilton added that someone who was inside the home was also sent to hospital for treatment. The vehicle as well as the exterior of the home, Hamilton stated, were extensively damaged.

The RCMP also attended the scene. There’s currently no word on whether charges will be laid.