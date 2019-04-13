24-year-old motorcyclist dead after Mississauga crash

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Mississauga late Friday.

Police said they were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and Credit Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Milton, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Roads were closed in the area as police investigated the cause of the crash, but have since re-opened.

There is no word on what caused the crash. No charges have been laid.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam video to contact Peel police’s major collision bureau.

