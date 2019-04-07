Woman critically injured after being struck by car in Scarborough

Toronto police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in Scarborough.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Port Union Road and Conference Boulevard, just north of Lawrence Avenue.

Investigators said the pedestrian was initially taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police have since learned that her condition has been changed to critical.

Traffic reconstruction is currently assessing on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

