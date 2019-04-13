This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: April 13

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Bill 21 controversy

Pressure is mounting on Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg to apologize for comments he made during a press conference last week.

Provincial and federal politicians believe Steinberg went too far in comparing Quebec’s secularism bill to ethnic cleansing.

If passed into law, Bill 21 would ban public servants in positions of authority, such as teachers, judges and police officers, from wearing religious symbols while at work.

Steinberg argues some media outlets have wrongly focused on the two words “ethnic cleansing” and not the entire statement he gave against Bill 21.

Still, many insist the use of the inflammatory description alone is distracting from the real debate.

Steinberg joined Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard earlier this week to explain his position.

EMSB salutes its volunteers

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) saluted its volunteers at a special event this week.

For the past 18 years, the board has celebrated National Volunteer Week with a dinner and awards ceremony.

The EMSB is fortunate to have more than 1,500 parents supporting staff and children in schools across the island.

The 2019 Volunteer of Distinction award went to Carol Clifton, who has spent 37 years helping out at St. Gabriel School, while Adrian and Natalie Bercovici were named the Volunteer Ambassadors of the Year.

The pair started the Generations Foundation 20 years ago — providing breakfasts, hot lunches and snacks to children at St. Gabriel Elementary School in Pointe St. Charles. Now, the organization serves 118 schools and centres in the Greater Montreal area.

The Bercovicis joined Orchard to discuss their work and what being named Volunteer Ambassadors means to them.

Making a difference with makeup

Charlotte Marie Flannery is a professional makeup artist and the co-founder of Ray of Light Canada, formerly Ray of Light Montreal.

She recently teamed up with Autism Speaks Canada to launch a new lip colour collection inspired by her daughter Ariana, who lives with autism.

Ariana’s Sparkle launched this week in Montreal, with 50 per cent of proceeds going to Autism Speaks Canada.