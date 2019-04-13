Second woman reports theft at Vancouver condo building where concierge allegedly operated

The video was shocking: a man dressed in black, caught on a hidden camera rifling through a Vancouver woman’s belongings and allegedly lifting hundreds of dollars in cash on April 3.

The footage has been viewed tens of thousands of times — and now one woman who lives in the same building has come forward to say that she believes she’s been victimized by someone who entered her home illegally.

“I lost money on two different occasions within two weeks,” the woman, who won’t be identified, told Global News Friday.

“I just didn’t know why things kept going missing.”

The first incident allegedly took place in 2017, and it saw her report more than $5,000 in cash going missing from her apartment.

Vancouver police confirmed they received a report about this.

Then another incident allegedly took place two weeks later — this time, $350 disappeared, she said.

“Two weeks later I put money in a different place. And that went missing too,” she said.

There was no forced entry in either case, but also no evidence that pointed to any suspects.

After she saw the video from the alleged April 3 incident on Global BC, she contacted CMI Concierge and Security Inc., which oversees security at this building.

CMI offered to change her locks and add her case to an insurance claim, she said.

The company would not confirm that information to Global News, but released a statement saying they are working with its residents.

“These incidents are police matters. We are in direct communication with the residents, the property management firm, and the strata regarding related considerations and responses.”

Tony Gioventu of the Condominium Home Owners Association of BC has advised owners and tenants to “make sure you know where your keys are, who has them.

“That’s your best bet for personal security.”

Charges of break and enter, and theft under $5,000, are still pending approval against the 48-year-old man in connection with the more recent alleged incident.

The second tenant to speak out has a warning.

“As long as you live in a condo, this could happen,” she said.