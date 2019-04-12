Props from ‘The Man in the High Castle’ for sale in Vancouver this weekend

A collection of props, costume and set pieces from the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle will go on sale in Vancouver this weekend.

Based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick, the series, which was filmed in in part in Metro Vancouver, imagines what the world would look like if the Axis powers had won the Second World War.

Thousands of items and costumes from the series from the period will be sold.

Though the series imagines what would have happened if the Nazis had won the Second World War, Jeff Schwarz, who heads the sale, says none of the items for sale will feature Nazi imagery.

“As for controversial pieces being sold, the answer to that is no,” Schwarz said. “However, there are pieces to replicate certain periods of time. But any of the negative connotation — flags, banners, or so forth — have been removed intentionally.

“The connotation behind it is obviously a very sensitive topic.”

The sale will take place Saturday and Sunday at 2623 Nootka St. in Vancouver. Another sale will take place on May 4 and 5.