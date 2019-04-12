Saskatchewan students showcase trade skills in competition

Students from around Saskatchewan put their abilities to the test on Friday as they took part in the Skills Canada Saskatchewan Competition at venues across Saskatoon and Regina.

This year marked the 21st installment of the annual competition, which pits students from across the province against each other as they build, or showcase their talents in their chosen discipline.

“What Skills Canada Saskatchewan tries to do is host events that you would typically see at a post-secondary Saskatchewan Polytechnic facility,” said Colin Phippard, executive director of Skills Canada Saskatchewan.

“Everything from your auto-mechanics, to machining, carpentry, welding; the big guys like that. All the way down to a skilled IT or technology event.”

The competition features 52 unique events and 400 participating students. However, due to an overwhelming number of applicants, contestant entries are generally limited to one participant per school.

The competition doesn’t just end today for those lucky enough to medal in the provincial competition. Winners can advance to nationals, and then potentially to worlds.

“Saskatchewan always does really well,” Phippard said.

“Last year, we (had) eight competitors that are now going on to Skills Worlds, hopefully; from Saskatchewan. Everything from robotics to automotive technician(s).”